Russia to continue efforts to promote Gaza settlement — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov reiterated Russia’s readiness to continue efforts toward the soonest settlement of the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Russia foreign ministry said after his meeting with Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal.

"Special attention at the meeting was focused on the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation amid the continuing intensive hostilities and the degrading humanitarian situation in the Gaza Sector. The Russian side reiterated its readiness to continue political and diplomatic efforts to stop bloodshed as soon as possible. The sides stressed the importance of urgent assistance to the enclave’s suffering population," the ministry said.

The sides also reiterated their position in support for a fair settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of international law envisaging the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 border with a capital in East Jerusalem living in peace and security with Israel.

"The two diplomats also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and stated mutual commitment to further strengthening traditionally friendly Russian-Palestinian relations and continuing active contacts, including political," the ministry added.