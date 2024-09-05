LUGANSK, September 5. /TASS/. Corte Franck Michel Michael, a former officer of the French Armed Forces’ parachute regiment who is now a member of the Foreign Legion of the Ukrainian armed forces, took part in planning the Ukrainian attack on the Russian borderline region of Kursk, Yevgeny Lisnyak, the deputy chief for defense and security of the Kharkov Region’s civil-military administration, told reporters.

"The ex-major of the 8th parachute and paratrooper regiment of the tactical unit of the French land forces Corte Franck Michel Michael, who is currently a member of the Foreign Legion and is complicit in committing war crimes in the Kharkov Region, took part in the planning of the incursion into the Kursk Region," he said.

According to Lisnyak, the objective of the regiment where the officer was serving was to carry out sabotage operations deep in the enemy’s rear.

"Three more citizens of the French Republic who took part in the raids near Russia’s border in the Kursk Region and were complicit in committing war crimes in the Kharkov Region have also been identified as Jean Baptiste Besson, Sydney Ballester and Jonathan Bouderlique," Lisnyak added.

All four are suspected of mercenary activities (Article 359 of Russia’s Criminal Code).