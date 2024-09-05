Putin urges to timely deal with providing sufficient power generation volumes

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The work on providing Russia with sufficient power generation capacities shall be implemented in time and be economically feasible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Surplus generation capacity is present in some regions, for example, in Siberia, while there is capacity deficit in others like the Far East, the head of state noted.

"Not merely timely repairs but deep upgrade should also be thought of in the European part. Therefore, plans are in place - some of them were developed and the other ones were approved. The most important is to timely perform everything, establish economically feasible work in this sphere and make decisions in time," Putin added.