KURSK, September 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered significant losses in terms of personnel and vehicles in the Kursk Region in the past three weeks, says Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy head of the Main military-political directorate of the Russian Armed Forces and commander of the Akhmat special forces unit.

"Not a single unit deployed at the swathes where our forces are currently advancing has been removed. And we were able to stop the enemy and inflict devastating damage using just token forces," Alaudinov said.

He noted that the Ukrainian armed forces relocated the best-prepared units, equipped with Western vehicles, for the Kursk operation.

"All the weapons they had - all of this was forwarded to the Kursk direction in order to enter the Kursk territory and take the nuclear power plant, located right next to Kursk - in Kurchatov. This way, they hoped to force Russia to withdraw its forces from all parts of the frontline and to bring us to our knees, to force us to negotiate on their own terms," he noted.