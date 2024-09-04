Putin urges Serbia to asses prospects of cooperating with Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Cooperation with regions of the Russian Far East can be promising for Serbia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

"I hope your business trip will be successful and useful. In any case, there will be an opportunity to attentively look at and consider options of cooperating with such large and promising region of Russia as the Far East," Putin said.

The meeting between the Russian president and the Serbian deputy prime minister took place in the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russky Island, where the Eastern Economic Forum is being held these days.