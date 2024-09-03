Russia, Mongolia strengthening bonds, not sending signals to West — Kremlin

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. The warm reception Russian President Vladimir Putin has received in Mongolia is not an attempt to "prove" something to the West, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a VGTRK journalist.

Peskov added that Moscow and Ulaanbaatar have been developing bilateral relations for a long time and do not consider it necessary to prove anything to anyone.

"Neither Mongolia nor Russia set out to show something to Western countries. We are neighbors, close neighbors. Our goal is to develop our bilateral relations, which have very deep historical roots, beautiful, glorious traditions, and we rely on them when looking toward the future. So, there is no intention to prove anything to anyone," he emphasized.