Main task of Russia, Mongolia is to diversify economic ties — Putin

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. Relations with Mongolia have the priority for Russia and the countries now face the task of diversifying them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.

"Relations with Mongolia are among priority ones," the Russian President said. "We value the attention paid personally by you and by the government of Mongolia to their consistent strengthening," Putin noted.

"The main task is to diversify our economic ties," the Russian leader said. "We have good opportunities to develop cooperation," Putin added. "We will also support further development of interregional communications," he stressed.