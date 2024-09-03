Russian, Mongolian delegations ink five documents during Putin’s visit

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia and Mongolia signed five documents on the sidelines of talks in Ulaanbaatar.

The signing ceremony was held in presence of presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

In particular, agreements were signed on cooperation in supplies of petroleum products, provision of jet fuel for Mongolia and development of the basic design for the project on renovation of the combined heat and power plant CHP-3 in Ulaanbaatar. The document regarding provision of plague epidemic welfare and the memorandum of understanding regarding preservation of the Lake Baikal and the Selenga cross-border river, its largest tributary.