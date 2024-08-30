Ukraine attacks three settlements in Belgorod Region wounding two

BELGOROD, August 30. /TASS/. Three settlements in the Belgorod Region came under attack by Ukrainian drones, two civilians were injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Volokonovsky district, a man was wounded in the village of Novoye after a UAV dropped two explosive devices. The victim received shrapnel wounds to the shoulder, leg and chest. Special services came to the site to transport him," he wrote.

According to the governor, another attack by an enemy drone injured one of the soldiers. The man suffered shrapnel wounds to his back and went to the Volokonovsky Central Regional Hospital on his own.