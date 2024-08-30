Cluster munitions fired at Kursk Region defused by Russian bomb specialists

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian bomb specialists have defused several HIMARS cluster projectiles fired by Ukrainian troops at settlements in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the Russian emergencies ministry said.

"Bomb specialists have cleared a Lgov city district of explosive objects following yesterday’s shelling attack with the use of HIMARS cluster rockets. The munitions posed a big threat to the city residents," the ministry’s press service told TASS.

According to the ministry, rescuers surveyed an area along power transmission lines to clear them of explosive objects so that repair teams could reach these facilities.