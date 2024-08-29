MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries involved in the Ukrainian army’s attack on Russia’s Kursk Region are a bunch of outlaws that sexually assault civilians and loot homes, Rodion Miroshnik, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large, told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

According to him, Ukrainian forces are essentially "a motley crew" that skirts international humanitarian law, allowing themselves "to shoot people in the back, take no prisoners and spare no one." "Western mercenaries especially are not shy about doing this; people have mentioned Poles and English-speaking militants. These were probably Canadians. Georgian legion members definitely take part; they are notorious for sexually assaulting civilians, looting and destroying private property," Miroshnik specified. The diplomat pointed out that the Ukrainian armed forces were "deliberately" destroying civilian infrastructure.

Attack on Kursk Region

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. A state of federal emergency is in effect in the region. Local residents are being evacuated to safe areas. According to the Emergencies Ministry, over 197 temporary accommodation centers are operating in 28 Russian regions, where over 11,500 people, including more than 3,500 children, are staying. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 7,000 troops and 74 tanks since fighting began in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian troops continues.