Kremlin calls for preventing Durov case from turning into political persecution

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not give any assessment of the French indictment of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, but it is watching the probe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I don’t think we should continue giving any assessments right now," Peskov told a news briefing. "What’s important is to prevent the ongoing [investigation] in France from becoming political persecution," he added.

"French President [Emmanuel Macron] has dismissed any connection with politics but then, on the other side, certain charges have been brought [against Durov]," Peskov recounted.

Meanwhile, Durov is still a French citizen and he has all tools at his disposal for legal defense, the Russian presidential spokesman noted. "We do consider him a Russian national and we will be ready to provide assistance to him if need be," Peskov assured reporters. "We will see what happens next," he said.

Also, Peskov refused to comment on allegations about charges of violence against Durov’s son brought against the businessman, as he said the Kremlin doubts such reports are true.