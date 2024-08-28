MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities would take Russia’s peace offers more seriously if they truly wanted a ceasefire, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"If Zelensky’s regime was interested in peace, its reaction to the peace initiative would be constructive. By the way, there were a lot of these initiatives, and numerous parties offered various solutions to this issue which is, in general, a dead end for Kiev. This includes Russia’s initiative. Recent events have once again underscored the true Nazi nature of the current authorities in Kiev, as well as those who back them," the diplomat said.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the Foreign Ministry set out the country’s conditions for settling the situation in Ukraine. Among them are the withdrawal of the Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev’s refusal to join NATO. In addition, Russia wants all Western sanctions against it lifted and demands that Ukraine commit to a non-aligned and nuclear-free status. Putin indicated that if Ukraine and the West refuse these conditions, they could change in the future. Kiev rejected the Russian peace plan.