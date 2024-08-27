Russia doesn’t believe Kiev planned attack on Kursk Region on its own — intelligence chief

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Moscow does not trust the West’s statements that Ukraine planned the attack on the Kursk Region on its own, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin told TASS.

Asked whether Russia trusts the West's statements that Ukraine planned the operation in the Kursk Region on its own and did not coordinate it with anyone, Naryshkin replied: "No, there is no trust in such statements."

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack warnings have been issued repeatedly in the region since then, and the government declared a federal-level emergency there. Residents are being evacuated from areas along the border to safer places. According to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, a total of 192 temporary accommodation centers are operating in 28 Russian regions, housing more than 11,500 people, including about 3,000 children.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost more than 6,200 servicemen and 73 tanks since the start of fighting in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian formations is ongoing.