Russian strike at Ukrainian energy revealed absence of complex air defense — expert

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian airstrike at Ukrainian energy facilities has revealed the absence of a complex air defense system in Ukraine, says Oleg Soskin, ex-advisor to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma.

According to Soskin, "a huge number of targets" were hit.

"Which leads us to a conclusion that Ukraine does not have a complex air defense system, nothing, the West will not give anything anymore," he said on a video, published on his YouTube channel.

He added that the Ukrainian air force commander, who is also responsible to air defenses, was "completely unprepared" for this strike.

Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike at critical Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities. The targets included power substations in Kiev, Vinnitsa, Zhitomir, Khmelnitsky, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Nikolayev, Kirovograd and Odessa regions. The ministry said that all designated targets were hit.