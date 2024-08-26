Ukrainian drone targeting oil refinery destroyed in Russia’s Yaroslavl — governor

YAROSLAVL, August 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attempted to attack an oil refinery in Yaroslavl using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the governor of the central Russian region, Mikhail Yevrayev, said.

"A Ukrainian UAV targeting Yaroslavl was destroyed today. The enemy drone attempted to attack an oil refinery," the official wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that no injuries or damage had been reported.

Emergency response teams are working at the scene, the governor added. The local oil refinery has been attacked by enemy drones at least five times since the start of 2024.