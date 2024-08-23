Question of Russian naval base in Sudan can be resolved at any time - diplomats

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The question of creating a Russian naval logistic base in Sudan can be resolved at any time, because all related agreements remain in force, the Russian embassy in Sudan told the Izvestia daily.

"The question of putting it into practice remains open. Provided that Russia and our partners have undertaken certain obligations, the question can be resolved at any time," the embassy said.

Russian diplomats in Sudan emphasized that the country "on many occasions refuted Western reports about its alleged plans to terminate the existing intergovernmental agreement with Russia."

In early December 2020, it was reported that Russia and Sudan had signed a deal on establishing a Russian naval logistics base in Sudan. The naval logistics base will be designed to conduct repairs, replenish supplies and for the crewmembers of Russian Navy ships to have a rest. Under the agreement, the naval facility’s personnel should not exceed 300 people. Not more than four Russian Navy ships may stay at the naval base at a time.