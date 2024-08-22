Biden to continue his political course during last months as US president — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Joe Biden is unlikely to change his policy of support to the Kiev government during his last months as the president of the United States, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Russia’s Channel One.

"The incumbent administration is balancing on the verge of war and peace. By supplying weapons to the Kiev regime, they are testing our patience all the time. They are putting to the test our readiness to tolerate such actions, to refrain from tough measures that would change strategic and regional stability," he said. "You asked me about [Joe] Biden’s remaining months [in the office], so I think that this policy will continue."

"Now, it’s about US training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 planes, about delivering long-range ATACMS systems. We are discussing an illusory opinion that the Americans allegedly do not permit Ukrainians to use long-range systems for striking the Russian territory. But it’s a bluff. The Ukrainians <…> do what they want to do, clearly reporting to their bosses about their actions," Antonov added.