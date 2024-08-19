Response to Kiev over Kursk incursion is supreme commander-in-chief’s competence — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The question of Russia's response to Ukraine's attack on the Kursk Region is a competence of the supreme commander-in-chief, President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a commentary for the program Moscow. Kremlin. Putin on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"This issue is a competence of the supreme commander-in-chief," Lavrov said in reply to a question from the program's host Pavel Zarubin about what kind of response Kiev should expect from Moscow.

Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A federal emergency regime is in effect in the region. A missile threat has been repeatedly declared. According to the latest data, as a result of the shelling more than 140 people, including 10 children, were injured and taken to hospitals. More than 10,000 have been evacuated from the border areas and are currently staying at temporary accommodation centers.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 3,460 troops, 50 tanks and 45 armored personnel carriers since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area. The operation to wipe out the Ukrainian incursion is continuing.