MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The West is no longer satisfied with Vladimir Zelensky as president of Ukraine and is looking for someone to replace him, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He made the comment for the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin." on Rossiya-1 television, a fragment of which was posted to Telegram by host the program’s host Pavel Zarubin.

"At the same time, other officials in Washington and London and some European capitals were saying that it is up to Ukraine how to defend its sovereignty, and the Germans went so far as to say, 'After we hand over our weapons to Ukraine, they are no longer ours, but Ukrainian weapons, so we have nothing to do with this.' It is a shame, I think," he said. "It speaks to a certain degree to the growing desperation of the West, Zelensky's lack of ability to fulfill the mission that was assigned to him and speaks to them being in a desperate situation, the Ukrainian leaders. There is a search underway to replace them. You see how the German and American press are starting to slowly dump him and create the image of a loser."

"They always told untruths and messed up their narratives," the minister said of the West's attitude to Kiev's actions in the Kursk Region.