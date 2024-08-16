St. Petersburg stepping up anti-drone protection — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, August 16. /TASS/. The military is Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region is stepping up protection of the city and the Gulf of Finland against drones and other aerial threats, the city’s governor, Alexander Beglov said.

"Efforts are being taken to set up a ring of radar stations against aerial threats. We are stepping up protection of the Gulf of Finland, beefing up our anti-drone potential," he said, adding that since the first days of the special military operation, St. Petersburg, as one of Russia’s larges centers of the defense industry and science, has been supplying Russia’s army and navy with advanced vehicles and weapons, has been working to strengthen the country’s technological sovereignty and enhancing its independence in critical economic sector.

"The city’s protection against external threats, assistance to participants in the special military operation and their families, the restoration of the twin city of Mariupol - these are St. Petersburg’s contribution to our common victory today," he stressed.