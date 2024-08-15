UN OHCHR requests access to Russia’s Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk regions

GENEVA, August 15. /TASS/. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has sent a request to Russia for letting its staff visit the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions to look into the human rights situation against the background of combat operations against the Ukrainian incursion in these territories, OHCHR spokesperson Elizabeth Throssel has told TASS.

"I can confirm that the UN Human Rights Office has sent a request to the Russian authorities for facilitating the Office's access to areas of the Russian Federation affected by the fighting, including the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, in line with our mandate to monitor and assess the observance of human rights," Throssel said.

Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A missile alert was repeatedly declared. As a result of the attack, 12 civilians were killed, and 121 others, including 10 children, wounded; 69 are in hospitals, the condition of 17 of them is serious. More than 120,00 have left or been evacuated from the border districts of Kursk Region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 2,300 troops, 37 tanks and 32 armored personnel carriers since the beginning of the fighting in the Kursk Region.