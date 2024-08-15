Emergencies Ministry reveals number of people in shelters after Kursk Region’s evacuation

KURSK, August 15. /TASS/. More than 9,500 residents who left their homes in the border areas of Russia’s Kursk Region are in temporary shelters, a spokesman for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told reporters.

"To date, 177 temporary shelters are already operating in 14 regions of the country. Nearly 9,500 people, including more than 2,500 children, are staying in them," he said.

In total, more than 470 temporary shelters for 36,000 people are ready to receive Kursk residents throughout the country.