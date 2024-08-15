Four injured as Ukraine attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region using drone

BELGOROD, August 15. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attack on the borderline Russian region of Belgorod has left four people wounded, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Four civilians were injured as Ukrainian troops attacked the village of Dunaika in the Graivoron municipality using a drone," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

All four were injured as a result of the detonation of the drone near the administrative building. According to the regional head, three victims with mine blast injuries and concussions were taken by ambulance crews to a city hospital, while another victim, a woman with a shrapnel wound to the soft tissue of her forearm, was treated on an outpatient basis.

The targeted building suffered damage to its windows and facade, as well as to two nearby cars. "Operational services are working on the ground. Information on the consequences is being clarified," Gladkov specified.