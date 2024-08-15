Russia seeks to strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh in all areas — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia expects to continue productive interaction with Bangladesh to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all directions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a telegram to Bangladesh’s new Foreign Minister Md Touhid Hossain, the text of which was posted on the Telegram channel of the Russian embassy in the republic.

"Dear Mr. Md Touhid Hossain, I was pleased to hear about your appointment as Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. Russian-Bangladeshi relations draw on a solid foundation of friendship that has traditionally linked our peoples," the telegram reads. "We look forward to continuing productive cooperation with the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas," the message added.

Lavrov wished Hossain good health and success in his crucial work.

On August 8, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin swore in Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, head of the country's interim government. Members of the new cabinet, who will work alongside Yunus, were also sworn in.