Russia lauds Lao authorities’ stance against Western sanctions, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia is grateful to Laos for its principled approach regarding the ongoing developments in Ukraine and its rejection of the Western policy of sanctions, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"We are grateful to our friends from Laos regarding their principled approach concerning the situation in Ukraine and their resolute rejection of the illegal sanctions of the collective West," Medvedev wrote on his VK social network account following a meeting with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath.

In a video published on the social network from their meeting, Medvedev stated that contacts between Russia and Laos enjoy full-fledge and regular contacts, which proves that "there is a friendship between the countries and there is also the drive to develop cooperation in all areas, including in the defense and security spheres."

Lao Defense Minister Chansamone Chanyalath is paying a visit to the Army 2024 arms show and speaking about his visit, Medvedev said he hoped it would be "a success eventually" adding that "there would be results that we hope to achieve."

"We look forward to maintaining our close coordination efforts as well as to strengthen our bilateral support based on multilateral platforms," Medvedev added.

The Army 2024 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress/Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 12-14. The arms show features the most advanced types of armament, military and special hardware. TASS is a strategic media partner of the forum.