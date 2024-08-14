Western countries to supply Kiev with thousands more drones — MFA

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The UK and Latvia will lead NATO's initiative to deliver drones to Ukraine, expected to hand over thousands of UAVs to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told a briefing.

"NATO Secretary General [Jens] Stoltenberg has repeatedly stated that NATO will purchase drones for the Kiev regime. The UK and Latvia have reported that they will lead this drone coalition and supply Kiev with thousands of UAVs," he said.

Miroshnik specified that inside the drones used by Ukrainian militants to strike Russian civilian targets, "experts found parts manufactured by the United States, Canada, Sweden and a number of other Western coalition states." "Today we see a steady rise in the number of crimes committed by Ukrainian militants using these unmanned systems supplied by Western partners against the civilian population," he specified.

"For all these crimes, the bloody regime of [Vladimir] Zelensky will bear criminal responsibility. We will make all the facts we have cited public and hand them over to our mission to international organizations with a demand to give a comprehensive assessment of the activities of the Kiev regime and Ukrainian militants," the diplomat summed up.