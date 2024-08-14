Russian army, administration in control of situation in Kursk Region’s Belovsky District

KURSK, August 14. /TASS/. Local authorities and the Russian army control the situation in the Belovsky District of the Kursk Region, Nikolay Volobuyev, the district's head, said.

"The district administration and the Russian Armed Forces are in control of the situation in the district. There are no signs of panic," he pointed out.

"Municipal authorities are working to keep life going in the district," Volobuyev added.

According to him, efforts continue to evacuate local residents.

The Belovsky District, located in the southwestern part of the Kursk Region, borders Ukraine.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. Shelling and drone strikes killed 12 civilians and injured 121 people, including ten children. Over 120,000 people have either left or been evacuated from the Kursk Region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 2,030 troops, 35 tanks and 31 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area.