NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 12. /TASS/. The fate of about 2,000 people in 28 populated localities controlled by the enemy in the Kursk Region is unknown, acting regional Governor Alexey Smirnov told Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link.

"Twenty-eight communities are right in that zone (controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces - TASS), this is about 2,000 people whose fate is unknown," he said.

Smirnov noted that recently, the number of rocket and drone attacks has increased. "Some 194 rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles have been launched toward the region, 147 were taken down," the official noted.

A massive attack on the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian army was launched on August 6. Air raid alerts have been repeatedly declared in the region. As a result of the attack, 12 residents were killed. According to the latest data, 121 people have been injured, including 10 children. Sixty-nine people have been hospitalized, including 17 in serious condition.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the onset of military actions in the Kursk area, the Kiev regime has lost up to 1,610 troops, 32 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers.