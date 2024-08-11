Putin orders to heighten security measures at strategic facilities in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, August 12. /TASS/. Security measures at all facilities of the strategic importance in the Zaporozhye Region, including at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), have been heightened following a relevant order from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Monday.

"During my meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president clearly pointed out to the need to raise awareness and pay close attention regarding all regional facilities of the strategic importance, including the nuclear power plant," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Numerous decisions were made that allow us today to work safely in the Zaporozhye Region and to timely eliminate all difficulties that are posed by our enemy," he added.

Late on Sunday, the Ukrainian army delivered a series of strikes at the ZNPP setting on fire one of the cooling towers of the nuclear power plant.

Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom later said in a statement that a cooling tower at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant sustained severe damage following the Ukrainian army’s attack.

"Two direct strikes by Ukrainian military drones were delivered on August 11 at 8:00 p.m. [17:00 GMT] and 8:32 p.m. [17:32 GMT] on one of the two cooling towers of the Zaporozhye NPP causing a fire inside the facility," the statement reads. "The emergency units at the scene put out the fire by 11:30 p.m. [20:30 GMT]."

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, located in the city of Energodar, has a capacity of about 6 GW and is Europe’s largest. It has been controlled by Russian troops since late February 2022.

Since then, Ukrainian army units have periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the premises of the ZNPP itself, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).