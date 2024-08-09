Serious preparations needed for meeting of Turkish, Syrian leaders — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia advocates the normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria, the development of the negotiation process and preparations for a meeting of the two countries’ leaders, Russia’s special presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, has told the media.

"We are for the process of normalization of interstate relations between Turkey and Syria on the basis of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty," Bogdanov said. "We were among the architects of this process. We would like this process to continue and gain momentum. It would be very good, if the leaders met. I believe that serious preparations for such a meeting are needed."

Asked about the possibility of such a meeting on a Russian platform, Bogdanov said he had no such information.

"We are always ready to host meetings in Moscow as well, and trilateral meetings with the participation of official representatives from Damascus and Ankara," he stated. "Of course, we are in touch with the Iranians and Iraqis. Iran and Iraq are also very interested in the normalization of relations between Syria and Turkey, which will have a positive impact on the overall situation in Syria and around Syria."