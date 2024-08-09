IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Lipetsk Region

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The number of people injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on central Russia’s Lipetsk Region last night has climbed to nine, Governor Igor Artamonov wrote on his Telegram channel.

A state of emergency was declared in the region as crews work to clear the area of unexploded objects.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the situation.

Massive drone attack

- The Lipetsk Region was hit by a massive drone attack last night

- A red threat level was declared

- Residents of four townships were evacuated

- Passenger transport service was halted in Lipetsk and adjoining neighborhoods

- A state of emergency was declared in the region as efforts continue to clean up the aftermath of the attack in the Lipetsk municipality

- Governor Igor Artamonov has already said that the situation is stable

- People who have been evacuated from the Lipetsk municipality to temporary accommodations can return home, the regional government said

Aftermath

- According to the latest reports, nine people were injured in the drone attack

- A power infrastructure facility was damaged. The aftermath has been cleared, with electricity being supplied from reserve generators

- A fire occurred at a military airfield in the Lipetsk Region, the Main Department of the Emergencies Ministry for the region said on its website

Official response

- Governor Artamonov convened a meeting of the operational headquarters at the regional government to discuss relief efforts in the wake of the massive drone attack

- All entertainment events in the region have been canceled

Defense Ministry report

- Air defenses intercepted and downed 75 fixed-wing drones over Russian regions last night, including 19 drones in the skies over the Lipetsk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.