IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Lipetsk Region

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The number of people injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on central Russia’s Lipetsk Region last night has climbed to nine, Governor Igor Artamonov wrote on his Telegram channel.
A state of emergency was declared in the region as crews work to clear the area of unexploded objects.
TASS has gathered the key facts about the situation.
Massive drone attack
- The Lipetsk Region was hit by a massive drone attack last night
- A red threat level was declared
- Residents of four townships were evacuated
- Passenger transport service was halted in Lipetsk and adjoining neighborhoods
- A state of emergency was declared in the region as efforts continue to clean up the aftermath of the attack in the Lipetsk municipality
- Governor Igor Artamonov has already said that the situation is stable
- People who have been evacuated from the Lipetsk municipality to temporary accommodations can return home, the regional government said
Aftermath
- According to the latest reports, nine people were injured in the drone attack
- A power infrastructure facility was damaged. The aftermath has been cleared, with electricity being supplied from reserve generators
- A fire occurred at a military airfield in the Lipetsk Region, the Main Department of the Emergencies Ministry for the region said on its website
Official response
- Governor Artamonov convened a meeting of the operational headquarters at the regional government to discuss relief efforts in the wake of the massive drone attack
- All entertainment events in the region have been canceled
Defense Ministry report
- Air defenses intercepted and downed 75 fixed-wing drones over Russian regions last night, including 19 drones in the skies over the Lipetsk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.