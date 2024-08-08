One person killed, one injured in shelling attack on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 8. /TASS/. A man was killed and another civilian sustained wounds in a Ukrainian shelling attack on Shebekino in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"The town of Shebekino in the Shebekinsky Municipal District was shelled by the Ukrainian army. To our greatest sorrow, one person was killed. Doctors were fighting for his life until the end but the man died of sustained wounds in an ambulance on the way to a hospital. I express my sincere condolences to all those near and dear to the deceased," the governor said.

Also a civilian was wounded in the shelling attack: a man with a shin wound received medical aid and was taken to a hospital in Belgorod.

According to the governor, shopping stalls caught fire in the attack which was rapidly extinguished by first responders. Windows shattered in three apartment buildings. "The emergency services are working on site, information on the aftermath is being updated," Gladkov noted.