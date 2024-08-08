Sixteen people injured in Ukrainian shelling of borderline Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, August 8. /TASS/. Sixteen people were injured in the Ukrainian army’s shellfire and drone attacks on the borderline Belgorod Region over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Over the past day, the Belgorod Region was attacked 86 times: both shellfire and drone attacks. Sixteen civilians were injured in the attacks, 13 of them are still at medical institutions and one of them is severely wounded," the governor said.

The wounded person’s life is not in danger, he added.