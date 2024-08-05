{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian army loses almost 47,000 troops on border with LPR — military expert

As Andrey Marochko noted, these are the highest losses of Ukraine’s armed formations since the beginning of the year in this area

LUGANSK, August 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost a record high number of troops and foreign mercenaries on the border with the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in July, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Over the past month, 188 enemy attacks have been repelled at the LPR’s borders, which is 55 more than in the previous reporting period. Enemy losses over the reporting period amounted to about 46,905 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries which is 12,120 more than in June. These are the highest losses of Ukraine’s armed formations since the beginning of the year in this area. They have surpassed the previous June high when the losses amounted to 34,785 militants. The trend toward growing enemy losses has been registered since this February," he said.

Marochko added that in July, on the LPR border, Ukrainian troops lost 46 tanks, two Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple launch rocket systems, 85 electronic and counterbattery warfare stations, 237 field munitions depots as well as over 700 various combat vehicles.

Ukraine’s military attacks 11 times borderline Belgorod Region over past day
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, five people sustained wounds
Roman Seleznev, returned to Russia during swap, did not expect to see Putin — newspaper
Russian national Roman Seleznev was accused of hacking into the databases of about 200 US companies
Ex-Moldovan PM worried about military transit to Ukraine
Iran’s retaliation for Hamas leader’s killing may take Israel by surprise — newspaper
The Pentagon said earlier that it would deploy additional fighter jets and warships to the Middle East to bolster defenses
Ukrainian long-haul truckers flee country on international trips
Artyom Shevchenko added that in such a situation, commercial companies were actively employing women as long-distance drivers
Most of some 30 rockets launched from Lebanon intercepted by air defenses — Israeli army
No injuries were reported
At least 30 people killed in Israel’s strike on two schools in Gaza — TV
The strikes targeted the Hassan Salame and Nasser schools in the north of the Palestinian enclave
Russian forces hit two S-125 missile launchers, temporary base of foreign mercenaries
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 200 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement
Two ships attacked off Yemen’s shore, says UKMTO
There is no damage and all crew are reported safe
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace ten times in past day
Two pairs of the coalition’s F-15 and three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, ten times during the day
Ukraine receives 10 F-16 fighters — The Economist
By the end of 2024, Ukraine should be flying 20 of the American-made fighter jets, the newspaper said
Death toll from Sunday’s protests in Bangladesh up to over 80 — media
The army calls on people to observe the curfew, which has been imposed for an indefinite period
Russia’s East group improves frontline situation
According to Gordeev, over 115 enemy servicemen, T-72 tank, Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, FH-70 and D-20 towed howitzers, 6 vehicles, 6 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 5 ammunition supply points were destroyed in 24 hours
Concern mounts in Netherlands about superbug from Ukraine
According to the report, superbugs are often found in Ukrainian soldiers, who undergo treatment in the country
Press review: Hamas leader’s death heard round world and Russia dusts off nukes for drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 1st
China to strengthen coordination with South Africa to resolve Ukraine crisis — diplomat
Li Hui during his visit to South Africa proposed to consolidate multilateral efforts to find the most acceptable solution based on the so-called six-point consensus of China and Brazil
Zelensky admits Ukraine unwilling to prolong conflict due to high casualties
Previously, Ukraine announced that it will prepare a settlement plan after the first conference in Switzerland, which will be presented to Russia at the second similar meeting
Houthis say they downed US drone over Yemen
The drone was shot down by a locally-manufactured ground-to-air projectile
IRGC refutes reports about recruiting agents in Iran to kill Haniyeh — MP
Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, said that a deputy commander of the Al Quds Force appeared at the committee’s closed meeting to deny allegations about Iranian special services’ agents involvement in the killing of Haniyeh
Part of Ukrainian combat group in Pokrovsk area in DPR trapped by Russian troops
The Ukrainian army grouping in that frontline area is actually encircled and the enemy has been driven out of the flanks, the defense circles said
Tens of thousands of people march through streets of Caracas to support Maduro
They gathered in front of the Miraflores Palace, where the President of the Bolivarian Revolution is expected to speak later
Dozens detained in riots in UK cities
According to the UK media, the protests staged by far-right forces against the backdrop of the murder of three children in Southport ended in some cases in clashes with law enforcement officers and looting
Russia concludes that US not interested in ratifying nuclear test ban treaty — diplomat
At the same time, Russia continues to take full part in the CTBT process
Sleeper agents' children discover Russian identity mid-flight amid prisoner swap — Kremlin
"The children of the sleeper agents asked their parents yesterday who greeted them, they didn't even know who Putin was," Dmitry Peskov noted
Trump again says Biden’s exit from 2024 presidential race was coup
The US Republican presidential candidate called US Vice President Kamala Harris "a failed candidate"
Israel ready to defend itself — defense minister
Yoav Gallant said that earlier in the day he inspected the army’s readiness for defensive and offensive actions
Belgian triathlete Michel in hospital with stomach disease after swimming in Seine River
According to the report, the Belgian athlete, who finished 38th in women’s triathlon competitions, has been ill for four days
Ukraine can’t get lost territories back even with West’s support — US expert
Ivan Eland also said that "perhaps the Ukrainians, Europeans, Americans, and the world need to focus instead on what the Ukrainians have already accomplished, and put that into historical perspective, rather than focus on what has been lost"
Iran refuses to mitigate its response to killing of Hamas leader — newspaper
According to The Wall Street Journal, the Iranian leaders are determined to respond, even if their actions will trigger a war
Top Russian, Egyptian diplomats discuss de-escalation in Middle East
The ministers agreed to stay maintain contacts on the current issues on the bilateral and internationals agenda
Trump says Kamala Harris has low IQ
US ex-President said it at the conference in Nashville
Israel ponders preemptive strike against Iran — daily
"Israel would consider launching a preemptive strike to deter Iran if it uncovered airtight evidence that Tehran was preparing to mount an attack," the Times of Israel reported
Duty free stores at Dubai Airport start accepting rubles
In addition, duty-free shops accept cards of the Chinese Union Pay payment system issued by Russian banks
S-500 system to be supplied to Armed Forces after 2015
Victor Gumenny said the advanced systems may solve the tasks of air-space defence and may fight hypersonic weapons
Indonesian Navy's training ship to make port calls in Vladivostok, 8 other cities
The mission is part of the ASEAN-Plus Cadet Sail program, which aims to strengthen interaction between cadets from ASEAN and non-ASEAN member states
Trump congratulates Putin on 'great deal' on prisoner exchange
However, according to the US President, the deal was a terrible one for Washington
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.3 mln cubic meters
The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Poll reveals Trump more popular with US voters than Harris
A total of 4% of respondents said they would vote for another candidate
Trump assassination attempt strongly surprised Putin, says Kremlin spokesman
"Putin was much surprised, because, the level that should be provided for the protection of participants in the political struggle during elections, especially in a country like the United States, nowadays it should minimize such dangers and threats," Dmitry Peskov noted
Three settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian troops
No one was hurt
Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Lebanon — web portal
Turkish Airlines and Turkey’s low-cost airlines canceled flights from Istanbul earlier on a one-off basis due to situation aggravation in the Middle East and greater danger of flights in the region
Ukraine lost more than 60,000 troops in July, Russian Defense Ministry data show
The enemy’s daily losses average about 2,000 people
Putin congratulates To Lam on being elected Vietnamese Communist Party secretary general
The Russian president wished To Lam success in his work as arty leader and head of state, as well as good health and well-being
Maduro expected to visit Belarus in October-November — Belarusian PM
Roman Golovchenko said that Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is also expected to visit Belarus
Kiev forced to surrender under onslaught of Ukrainian citizens — French politician
Florian Philippot pointed out that now Vladimir Zelensky "allows for the possibility of territorial concessions and considers the participation of Russian representatives in ‘peace summits’ on Ukrainian issue necessary"
Ukraine plans to evacuate nearly 750 children from Kiev-controlled part of DPR
Residents of the town of Novgorodovka and several villages around it, as well as of the villages Poltavka and Ostrovskoye will be subject to mandatory evacuation
Russian embassy works to release Russians who remain in US jails
"We will pay maximum effort in order to secure the release or improve the plight of our citizens, caught in the wheels of local justice," the embassy said in a statement
Maduro blames US, Musk for leading coup attempts in Venezuela
Bolivarian Republic's President said that "they are attempting to direct a sequel of the `Guaido’ movie"
Putin requests creating conditions for attracting leading scientists to Russia
The issue is about projects connected with creating unique scientific developments and carrying out related research among other things
Russia developing new Kh-95 long-range hypersonic missile
Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky noted that such advanced and upgraded armaments were being developed to achieve supremacy in the aerospace, which is a vital condition for ground and naval groupings of forces to conduct combat operations successfully
UK follows US in extending license for transactions with Russia’s depository
The relevant document was posted by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation of the UK
Netanyahu warns about heavy price those who attack Israel will have to pay
"Iran and its minions are looking to surround us in a stranglehold of terrorism, Israeli Prime Minister said.
Netanyahu calls for increased pressure on Hamas to release hostages
"Only increasing the military pressure on Hamas will lead to achieving all of the objectives of the war, Israeli Prime Minister said
56 people, including 14 policemen, die in protests in Bangladesh during day
Hundreds were injured
Yalta Forum to be held in Moscow in October
Earlier in March, Muradov told TASS that the Yalta International Economic Forum could be held in Crimea if the situation allowed it
More Ukrainians believe it is time for talks with Russia — online magazine
The number of Ukrainians who believe it is time to start official negotiations has almost doubled over the year - from 23% to 44%
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Over 40 Ukrainian drones destroyed in Russia’s Kursk Region during day
Drones attacked the Sudzha border crossing and the villages of Gornal, Guyevo, Nikolayevo-Daryino, and Kurilovka
Liberation of Novoselovka Pervaya expands zone of control over Ukraine’s logistics
The liberation of this settlement has also made it possible to align the frontline
North Korea to ask Russia for help in flood relief if needed — Kim Jong Un
According to him, after receiving Vladimir Putin's condolences, the North Korean people "realized the fact" that the country "has a closest friend"
Iran to avenge Hamas leader’s death at appropriate time — Revolutionary Guard Corps
The Hamas leader was killed by a short-range projectile with a 7-kilogram warhead
Mali severs diplomatic ties with Ukraine
This decision was made citing Kiev's support of terrorist formations in the African country, aBamako news portal reported
Ukraine ready to pay West in people’s organs for military assistance — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Kiev regime is rapidly turning the country into a global hub of human organ trafficking
Russia’s tennis duo of Andreeva, Shnaider wins silver of 2024 Olympics
Andreeva and Shnaider have become the first Russian athletes to win Olympic medals at the Paris Games
US postpones development of 6th-generation fighter jet indefinitely
It is expected to feature a longer range than current fighter jets, advanced stealth characteristics, and state-of-the-art electronic sensing and warfare capabilities
Sergey Lavrov arrives in New York to take part in UN Security Council meetings
The foreign minister’s plane traveled from Moscow via the northern route in circumvention of unfriendly countries in over 12 hours
US top diplomat Blinken tells G7 that Iran, Hezbollah may attack Israel in next 24 hours
"Blinken convened the conference call to coordinate with close US allies and try to generate last-minute diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah to minimize their retaliation as much as possible," Axios news website reported
Two Russians taken hostage by Niger Jihadist group — AFP
According to the news agency, the radical group released a video in which two men said they were working in Mbanga when JNIM arrested them
Russian president signs law banning GMO production
The document obliges importers of GMO products to a compulsory public registration
Houthis say they attacked container ship in Gulf of Aden
The Groton container ship was attacked for "violating the ban on the passage to the ports of occupied Palestine.
Tu-160 bombers outfitted with novel cruise missiles — top brass
Russia’s Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergey Kobylash said during a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Knevichi airfield in Russia’s Far East
Ukrainian POW sheds light on Kiev’s use of chemical weapons in special op
The Ukrainian military produces munitions with chloropicrin gas
Fires follow Ukraine’s shelling attack on Lugansk — military expert
Fragments of downed aerial targets fell down on the city’ residential quarters
Hezbollah fires over 50 projectiles at settlements in northern Israel
Air raid sirens went off in 15 Israeli settlements, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported
Election fraud so rampant in US, 'mannequin' can be elected president — Tucker Carlson
"With enough cheating that could happen," the american journalist said, speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Iran-Russia gas deal becomes the most important bilateral agreement — expert
The West and the United States are absolutely against the creation of a transit energy corridor in Iran, Iranian political Ruhollah Modabber said
12 Western-made missiles fired at Lugansk by Ukrainian troops — LPR head
Four missiles were shot down by air defense forces near the city
YouTube stops playing videos in almost all web browsers in Russia
High quality videos are still being played in the Yandex browser and in the Safari desktop version
Russia’s East battlegroup defeats four Ukrainian brigades
Russia’s Center battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novoselovka Pervaya in the Donetsk People's Republic
Battlegroup North’s helicopter hits Ukrainian stronghold
The strike was carried out with C-8 unguided air-to-air missiles and Vihr guided air-to-air missiles at the specified coordinates, the Defense Ministry reported
Several dwelling houses damaged in Lugansk after Ukraine’s attack — administration
Fragments damaged roofs and broke windows
Russia creates doomsday FPV drone for use in event of nuclear attacks — UAV developer
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, it is a small drone that can be stowed compactly along with ground-based equipment
Top Turkish diplomat warns Western countries against being Israel’s ‘genocide partners’
If we don’t stop this massacre, we will be accomplices in the crime, Hakan Fidan said
Munich conference shows evaporating Western optimism on Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
At the same time, Maria Zakharova stressed that the international community should take very seriously the threats of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to reconsider the country's renunciation of nuclear weapons
Senior diplomat rules out unilateral concessions from Russia to resolve Ukrainian conflict
Sergey Ryabkov noted that some things worked out with the West recently, especially on certain humanitarian issues, but this does not change the overall picture
Zelensky confirms arrival of first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
He did not specify however how many planes have reached Ukraine and where they are based
Ukraine’s military attacks 11 times borderline Belgorod Region over past day
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, five people sustained wounds
Russia’s envoy to UN exposes Western lies in UNSC after Blinken’s visit to Kiev
Vasily Nebenzya said that this was not the only example of lies or understatements by Western representatives
Glide bombs increase efficiency of Russian aviation several-fold — expert
Igor Korotchenko remarked that the use of these bombs was one of the important factors for greater losses of the Ukrainian military which Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu mentioned on Wednesday
US is behind EU recommending Kiev to ban oil transit from Russia — diplomat
The US deep state needs the EU to be completely dependent on its energy resources, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Russia to raise issue of F-16 supplies to Ukraine in UNSC in August — mission
Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky noted that there was no urgency in such meeting, because information was received and verified every day
CENTCOM chief arrives in Middle East
According to the Axios news outlet, General Michael E. Kurilla will visit several Gulf countries, Jordan and Israel and try to mobilize international and regional allies to jointly repel a potential strike from Iran
Russian troops cut off key Ukrainian army supply route in Ugledar
The route also includes countryside roads, the defense circles specified
North Korea’s border guards receive 250 launchers of tactical ballistic missiles — KCNA
The ceremony was personally supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who stressed that efforts aimed at strengthening national defense capabilities are the most important on the list of state affairs
Russian, Syrian military deploys Kobani base in Aleppo governorate
What is known about arrest of Russian senator Dmitry Savelyev
Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has asked the Federation Council to strip senator Dmitry Savelyev of his immunity, law enforcement agencies said
Russia may deploy nuclear missiles in response to Western actions — senior diplomat
"I do not rule out that the moment may come when it will be needed", Sergey Ryabkov said.
Europe needs new security system, says German official
It should include Russia, Thuringia Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow said
Air Defense Forces destroy two Ukrainian UAVs over Belgorod Region overnight
At the same time, it was reported that units of Russia’s East battlegroup improved the situation along the frontline over the day, hitting two Ukrainian brigades in the areas of six settlements
