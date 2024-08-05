Ukrainian army loses almost 47,000 troops on border with LPR — military expert

LUGANSK, August 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost a record high number of troops and foreign mercenaries on the border with the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in July, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Over the past month, 188 enemy attacks have been repelled at the LPR’s borders, which is 55 more than in the previous reporting period. Enemy losses over the reporting period amounted to about 46,905 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries which is 12,120 more than in June. These are the highest losses of Ukraine’s armed formations since the beginning of the year in this area. They have surpassed the previous June high when the losses amounted to 34,785 militants. The trend toward growing enemy losses has been registered since this February," he said.

Marochko added that in July, on the LPR border, Ukrainian troops lost 46 tanks, two Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple launch rocket systems, 85 electronic and counterbattery warfare stations, 237 field munitions depots as well as over 700 various combat vehicles.