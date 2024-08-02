Global majority losing trust in EU over Brussels’ double standards — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The countries of the global majority are losing trust in the European Union due to Brussel’s dual foreign policy manifested on the Ukrainian and Middle Eastern tracks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary.

"The EU’s policy of double standards has already been repeatedly criticized. <...> The logical results of the EU’s inconsistent and ideologically tinged foreign policy are its complete loss of political identity and trust on the part of the countries of the global majority," she noted.

The diplomat pointed out that the attitude of the EU leadership to events in the Middle East and Ukraine can be described only as "yet another outrageous example of two-faced policy."

According to Zakharova, when Brussels discusses the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli armed conflict, "then the head of European diplomacy Borrell is in no rush to draw any unequivocal conclusions, is not accusing anyone but supports holding an international investigation." "Yet when it is about the Kiev regime’s crimes against the Russian population, above all, the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Borrell does not need any international investigation," she added.

The spokeswoman noted that the situation with double standards is no other than part of the "rules-based order" "made up by the West" and the ideas of chauvinism and segregation when the attitude depends on the US, EU and NATO’s mercenary interests."

"We are confident that this ‘order,’ vividly exemplified by Russophobia that overtook the leaderships of Western countries, is of no use to any of representatives from the Global South and East," the diplomat concluded.