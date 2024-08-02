Cooperation with Russia to reduce Indonesia’s dependence on third countries — lawmaker

TOKYO, August 2. /TAS/. Cooperation with Russia will allow Indonesia to reduce its dependence on the export of military equipment from third countries, Meutya Hafid, member of Indonesia's lower house of parliament, said.

"The Indonesian Air Force still uses Sukhoi Su-27/30 aircraft. If Russia allows a transfer of technology, it will reduce our dependencies on the defense equipment of other countries," the ANTARA news agency quoted her as saying. The lawmaker expressed support for Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto’s initiatives for defense cooperation with Russia, which would make it possible for the Indonesian defense industry to become more independent in the future.

According to Hafid, Subianto’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow demonstrated Indonesia’s independent foreign policy in a difficult international situation.

Subianto made a visit to Moscow on July 31. At a meeting with Putin, he welcomed the opening of Russia’s consulate in Bali and suggested that Russia’s national air carrier Aeroflot operate flights between the two countries. The Indonesian president-elect also discussed cooperation with Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation.