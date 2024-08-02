One civilian killed, another wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Volnovakha

DONETSK, August 2. /TASS/. A woman has been wounded in a Ukrainian shelling of Volnovakha, Volnovakha District emergency management officials said.

Also, according to preliminary reports, a civilian aged 76 was killed, the officials said on Telegram.

"Today, on August 2, 2024, a woman born in 1955 was wounded in a shelling of the city of Volnovakha. According to preliminary information, a 76 years old man was killed," the statement said.

According to the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes, the enemy has bombarded the DPR 13 times so far on Friday.