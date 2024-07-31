Most Ukrainian drones fail to reach targets due to poor training of operators — expert

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. The quality of training of Ukrainian operators of FPV drones, despite their mass use, has noticeably decreased, a top Russian drone instructor told reporters.

"The enemy's training level is dropping a lot. We look at how they work, how they fly, look at what elements they perform, how exactly they go in to hit the target. We draw conclusions from that. On average, if they used to hit the target with 40% probability, now it has fallen to 20-25%," he said.

At the same time, according to the instructor, the use of FPV drones by the enemy is widespread. Drones can circle in the sky in free hunting mode, and then simply fall down because of a dead battery.