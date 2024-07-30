MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian troops advancing near Makeyevka in the Lugansk People's Republic are expanding a bridgehead for the liberation of the community military expert Andrey Marochko has said.

"As for the Svatovo-Kremennaya area, there are battles near Stelmakhovka, Nevsky and Makeyevka. In the area of Makeyevka our troops have made another advance - we are expanding the bridgehead for the liberation of this community. The enemy also recognizes these successes," he said on the OTR public television TV channel.

On July 21, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Rozovka in the LPR. Marochko told TASS that the northwestern part of the republic's territory had almost completely come under the control of the republic's authorities after the Russian army took over this community. Makeyevka is in the northwestern part of the LPR.