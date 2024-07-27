ASEAN countries do not want to confront West, oppose NATO's influence in region — Lavrov

VIENTIANE, July 27. /TASS/. The countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) do not want confrontation with the West, but oppose NATO's penetration into the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"ASEAN countries do not want to enter into direct confrontation with the Americans and their allies, but at the same time, of course, they see the threats associated with this (NATO's penetration into the region - TASS)," he said at a press conference following the ASEAN-Russia meeting and the 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting. "They see, among other things, a threat to their leading position in security and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and Southeast Asia," the top diplomat emphasized.

According to Lavrov, ASEAN countries, despite the pressure exerted by the West, are striving "to find a diplomatic way out of this situation, to defend their leading role in the region.".