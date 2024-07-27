Russia disillusioned by Western approaches to Ukrainian settlement — Lavrov

VIENTIANE, July 27. /TASS/. Russia has no illusions regarding Western countries' approaches to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

"Crimea is holding an open transparent referendum with many international observers. The West rejects these results, saying that the principle of territorial integrity has been violated. Before that, when Kosovo seceded without any referendum, the West applauded, in general, it itself orchestrated this secession, saying that in this way the Kosovo Albanians implemented the principle of self-determination of peoples. So here we have no illusions about how the West will continue its work," he said.