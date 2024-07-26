Ukrainian shelling of Kherson Region injures adult, three children — governor

GENICHESK, July 26. /TASS/. Four civilians, including three children, were injured in the Kherson Region’s Maslovka settlement as a result of Ukrainian shelling, Governor Vladimir Saldo reported.

"Four people, including three children, were injured in the Maslovka settlement as a result of Ukrainian shelling. The enemy terrorists targeted residential buildings. Now the injured are being treated," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Saldo added that the Ukrainian servicemen also dropped several munitions on a house in the Alyoshkin district. "There are no casualties, however, the building is badly damaged," he specified.