Energy cooperation with Africa holds great prospects for Russia — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Energy has become the most promising sector of cooperation with Africa for Russia, where Russian experience and technology open up huge opportunities, Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Oleg Ozerov said.

"We [Russia] can do a lot in the energy sector. This is one of the most promising areas, because the African continent is at the beginning of large-scale industrialization, it will not leave this path," the diplomat said.

According to Ozerov, the starting point of cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector is the creation of an energy base in African countries.

In his opinion, Russia, which has powerful technologies in the energy sector, will be able to "give a lot to the African continent and at the same time develop internal [Russian] production chains, of course, if an adequate financial system of relations with Africa is created."

"Russia has a system for the development of economic spaces at the regional level. We could offer the same kind of model to Africans, and we could also partially take over the development of mathematical models in which the energy component is included for small regions, and then for countries," he concluded.