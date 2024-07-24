Russian Foreign Ministry moving toward opening consulate general in Bali — MFA

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry is taking practical steps to open the country’s consulate general in the city of Denpasar in Bali, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"This decision [to open the Russian Consulate General in Bali] was made by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on July 18 this year. At present, the Russian Foreign Ministry is taking practical steps to implement this order, including decisions concerning the selection of the building, which is going to house a new foreign institution. The information at the beginning of the operation of the mentioned consulate general will be posted on official media resources of the ministry; that is why we are preparing to move at full speed in this direction," she said.

In addition, Zakharova called the opening of the Russian Consulate General in the Indonesian city of Denpasar "a crucial decision for the benefit of Russian citizens, for whom this route is not only familiar but well tested.".