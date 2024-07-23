Russia’s Iskander missile strike wipes out 50 foreign instructors in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. A Russian Iskander missile system wiped out about 50 foreign instructors in a strike at their deployment site in the Kharkov Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The crew of an Iskander-M tactical missile system delivered a missile strike at the temporary deployment site of instructors and mercenaries from Western countries in the settlement of Dergachi in the Kharkov Region. The strike eliminated about 50 foreign instructors," the ministry said.

The Iskander-M theater missile system is designed to strike adversary low-sized and site targets from a range of up to 500 km: missile launchers, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers and also enemy manpower.