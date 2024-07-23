Terror attacks in Zaporozhye ordered by Ukrainian intelligence — Investigative Committee

MELITOPOL, July 23. /TASS/. Some sponsors of terrorist attacks in the Zaporozhye Region are located in Ukraine and presumably work for Ukrainian intelligence, Alexander Tsarakaev, head of the investigative directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee for the Zaporozhye Region said at a press conference.

"As a rule, the sponsors and masterminds of these crimes are individuals located in Ukraine, presumably, from among intelligence officers. <...> Three such individuals have been established in relation to our cases that we sent to court, who are outside Russia and who coordinated the actions of individuals who carried out terror attacks in the Zaporozhye Region. They were identified and declared as wanted," Tsarakaev said.

According to him, several people were also put on the wanted list for coordinating terrorist attacks while in the Zaporozhye Region. "We declared as wanted four people who were coordinating work directly here, in the Zaporozhye Region, on carrying out terror attacks and directly committing terrorist crimes, but, according to our information, they managed to leave Russia," the official noted.

He added that the investigative directorate of the Investigative Committee for the Zaporozhye Region had completed investigating 23 criminal cases on crimes committed in the region before its accession to Russia.

Earlier, Tsarakaev said that the directorate has opened more than 80 criminal cases on 29 terror attacks and acts of sabotage committed in the Zaporozhye Region since the agency began to function in January 2023.