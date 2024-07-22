Russia's lower house speaker arrives in Algeria with delegation

ALGIERS, July 22. /TASS/. Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has arrived on a visit to Algeria; the plane with the delegation headed by him has landed at the Houari Boumediene airport, a TASS correspondent reports.

Volodin and Duma deputies were welcomed at the airport by Russian Charge d'Affaires in Algeria Alexander Marchenko and Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic Ibrahim Bougali.

The visit includes a planned meeting between Volodin and Bougali. According to the Duma press service, they will discuss the development of interparliamentary cooperation between Russia and Algeria, as well as the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in various fields — the economy, agriculture, trade, tourism, and more.

Previously, Volodin visited Nicaragua and Cuba, where he had meetings with the leadership of the republics.

The Russian delegation includes First Deputy Speaker Ivan Melnikov, State Duma Deputy Chairmen Alexander Babakov, Vladislav Davankov and Boris Chernyshov, Leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party and Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky, and the chairmen of several other Duma committees: Head of the State Duma’s Committee on Energy Pavel Zavalny, Head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrey Kartapolov, Chair of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Vasily Piskarev, and Head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Alexander Khinshtein.