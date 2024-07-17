Some forces seek major conflict in Middle East, particularly against Iran — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. Some politicians are attempting to stir up a major conflict in the Middle East, including against Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"There are many factors in the region that some politicians obviously want to use in order to provoke a major war here, including in order to get a chance of blaming Iran and start using advanced weaponry against this country," Russia’s top diplomat said at a press conference in the United Nations after taking part in its Security Council meetings as chairman.

"This is a short-sighted, hopeless policy, and we are actively opposing it. This cannot be allowed to happen, and I dearly hope that we will succeed in this regard," he added.

Lavrov added that Russia has allies regarding this issue saying that among them are "first of all, the Arab countries, the entire Muslim society, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC].".