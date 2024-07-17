Russia to closely focus on wording of possible agreements with West

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. Russia will be carefully watching the wording of possible European security deals with the West and will be resorting to "safeguards against unscrupulous interpretations," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Given our sad experience of negotiations with the West and the Ukrainians, we will be closely focusing on the wording… of an agreement on the European security, which I hope will be reached at some stage," Russia’s top diplomat said at a press conference in the United Nations after taking part in its Security Council meetings as chairman.

"We will be stipulating in this document safeguard points against repetitive, unscrupulous, underhanded interpretations," he said.

Lavrov also stressed that Russia was ready for security issues discussions in Europe and the negotiations "are definitely possible given the need to eliminate the basic causes [of the conflict] and, certainly, given the need to ensure Russia's legitimate security interests".